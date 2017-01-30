January Advice: Apparel for Winter Running

Disclaimer

I’m not an expert. All of the recommendations in this post come from personal experience. Readers should absolutely consult other, more authoritative, sources of information to get the full picture. With that being said, I have confidence that these choices can reliably work for you too.

Introduction

This can be a hard time of the year to stay motivated getting the miles in. It certainly is for me. I’ll spend hours finding the most inspiring youtube videos, compiling the most energizing music playlists, and queueing up the most interesting podcasts, just to summon the passion to get out there on a daily basis. And I’m not alone in seeking out relief. Even the Grateful Dead used an entire song to reflect on the pains of getting run out into the cold, rain, and snow.

For the brave souls that either (a) have an upcoming race, (b) want to get a head-start on training for a spring or summer race, or (c) have concluded a recovery period and are ready to get back into the swing of things, this post is all about the necessary apparel that will make you more comfortable when confronted by the assortment of setbacks Murphy’s Law might throw at you during this time of year.

Each recommendation, ranked in order of importance, serves an essential purpose in either providing warmth or general defense against all the elements that winter weather can throw at you.

Advice

Shoes: You will want to have a few types ready. Some years, and even at certain points in a rough winter, the roads will be clear and you can put on the summer racing flat that make you fly. But in just about any other condition–falling snow, resting slush, ice–you really need a trail shoe. Essentially, you want a shoe in these conditions that allows you to enjoy the run itself, instead of being preoccupied, or frustrated by, the inherent dangers that arise this time of year. Many shoes out there can do the job, but I personally use the Hoka Challenger ATR 2. I’ve found the grip on this shoe to be machine-like, capable of handling a variety of treacherous conditions. Still, at the end of the day, the choice is always personal and preferences vary from person to person. I recommend starting your research with brands like Hoka and Altra, who have established significant credibility in the trail running community and have still shoes that cross-over well to the roads.

Socks: Invest in a couple good pairs of socks. If you run daily, and want to avoid constant laundry sessions, keeping a rotation of fresh socks will be key. I personally rely on brands like Smartwool. They use merino wool material that will keep it’s shape for the duration of almost any run, in just about any kind of weather. It also has a wicking function, allowing your feet to stay reasonably warm and nearly free from moisture. And as an added bonus, this material has antimicrobial properties, meaning it doesn’t stink so bad after you use it. This last fact allows me to recycle a single pair of these socks for a couple runs each week. So, for everything you’re looking for, this material is the best bang for your buck–especially in a setting like Maine.

Gloves: In the winter time, you cannot go without these. Your hands will not simply warm up, like the rest of your body does, over the course of the run. This is especially true if you tend to lose circulation while grasping a handheld water bottle or music player during your run. In sub-freezing temps, I tend to opt for ski-gloves. They aren’t sexy, but with the added thickness, they do the job of maintaining circulation and keeping your hands warm. In any other conditions, I tend to go with a thin-layer glove. Nike makes a pair, as does just about any other running company out there.

Hat/Balaclava: I’m not going to delve too deep into the scientific consensus here, which looks like it could be in flux, but you should at least wear something that covers the top of your head, especially in the first 5 to 10 minutes of the run when your body is getting warmed up and the steam isn’t rising quite yet. Personally, I am a huge proponent of scrapping the hat entirely in favor of a balaclava. It has a funny name, but provides serious protection and versatility. These things don’t just cover the top of the head, they stretch down to the neck area and around your face, basically covering everything except for the eyes. And when you are pushing hard and generating a lot of heat during the middle of a workout, you can roll the thing around your neck like a secure scarf, allowing for maximum breathability and perspiration. Here again on recommendation, I return to the merino wool material. Smartwool makes a great version. While running in the middle of a snowstorm, the outside will take the brunt of the precipitation while the inside provides that vital moisture-wicking function. And when I finish up, I simply hang the balaclava on the hook. It dries overnight and the antimicrobial properties ensure that the material stays relatively fresh and odor-free for reuse throughout a running week.

Running Tights: In my experience, the legs are far more needy than the torso in terms of warmth, and yet not much is required to do the job here. For the women, tights have been the go-to for quite a while. For some men, it may seem like an affront to their masculinity. But just look at male fashion over the course of civilized history. Yes, this was the paragon of masculinity at one point. So get over it, I say. Running tights not only provide more freedom in terms of range of movement, they also provide warmth and minimize moisture and sweat-build up. For those of you that have worn spandex with some sort of sweat-pant or snow-pant legging over the top, you surely noticed the uncomfortable moisture buildup between layers. That doesn’t really happen with running tights, which is hugely important–especially if you want to stay comfortable running on the roads or trails for extended periods of time. In terms of brands, I haven’t found a preferable one yet, as I just got into the running tights game. But you can find some brand selection here.

Base-layer Long-Sleeve Shirt: A single, long-sleeve base layer shirt can go a long way if you get the right thickness and material. Sometimes, it’s all you need. Even in sub-freezing temperatures, if you consistently build up to a pace where you are generating enough heat and sweat–wearing lightweight, breathable material is vital. The thickness of this single layer can also compensate in the early moments of the run, as your body acclimates to the conditions and begins to get comfortable and generate heat. Again, I don’t have a brand preference, but you can check out Nike’s selection here.

Wind-Jacket: More often than not, I go out with a single-base layer to cover the torso. I tend to progressively generate a lot of heat as I run, so it’s typically all I need. But sometimes, the wind is howling, the snow is falling, and I need something more. That’s where the wind-jacket comes in. When you make an investment in a wind-jacket, look for something that is breathable, with good ventilation. The moisture development between layers that I talked about in the section on leg protection applies here as well. A good jacket, will minimize the impact of wind, will help wick away the moisture from snow, and generally will help you adjust further to extremely cold temperatures before your own body ramps up the heat. If you carry a pack on runs, you can even take it off and stow it away once you’re properly warmed up.

Sunglasses: Anytime time your running in an area with a lot of wind, or significant sun exposure, you will want to be wearing a pair of these.

Conclusion

That concludes our coverage on how to dress for the winter running season. I hope this was helpful. Remember, these opinions are influenced by my own experiences. Surely, there are pieces of advice that I left out that other runners might think are important and worthwhile to know. As always, I encourage you to look elsewhere to comprehensively understand what it takes to train right now.